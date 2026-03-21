Stagnant weather pattern continues through the end of the month

The dry air and upper-level ridge keep rain chances almost nonexistent through next week. So drought conditions will likely increase as a result.

Tonight will be mild with temperatures in the 60s, and some areas may have patchy fog.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Slightly higher winds can be expected near 15 out of the southwest, making for breezy conditions.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looks like we’re in for a fantastic week ahead. Enjoy it!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.