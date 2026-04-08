Spring temperatures are in full force; Little to no rain expected

The forecast for the week is looking pretty stable. We have some low-end rain chances (up to 30%) hanging around through Friday, mostly in the afternoons, but overall, we don’t expect much rain—likely below a quarter of an inch.
Starting Saturday, we're anticipating a series of back-to-back severe weather events with a slight risk (2/5) each day. No concern for us here in Acadiana!
Tonight, we’re cooling down to the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow's highs will only reach the low 80s.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.