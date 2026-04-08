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Spring temperatures are in full force; Little to no rain expected

6PM WEATHER 04082026
6PM WEATHER 04082026
Posted
and last updated

The forecast for the week is looking pretty stable. We have some low-end rain chances (up to 30%) hanging around through Friday, mostly in the afternoons, but overall, we don’t expect much rain—likely below a quarter of an inch.

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Starting Saturday, we're anticipating a series of back-to-back severe weather events with a slight risk (2/5) each day. No concern for us here in Acadiana!

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Tonight, we’re cooling down to the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies.

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Tomorrow's highs will only reach the low 80s.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.