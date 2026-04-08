Spring temperatures are in full force; Little to no rain expected

The forecast for the week is looking pretty stable. We have some low-end rain chances (up to 30%) hanging around through Friday, mostly in the afternoons, but overall, we don’t expect much rain—likely below a quarter of an inch.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Starting Saturday, we're anticipating a series of back-to-back severe weather events with a slight risk (2/5) each day. No concern for us here in Acadiana!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tonight, we’re cooling down to the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow's highs will only reach the low 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.