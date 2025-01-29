Spring Like Weather Emerges: Warmer and stormier for the back half of the work week

Daniel Phillips

Weather continues to transition to a much more spring like pattern, as moisture and temperatures rebound from last week.

Clouds have been with us the last few days and Wednesday looks like it won't be an exception.

Fleeting sunshine is anticipated but temperatures will continue to warm up with highs in the low to mid 70s by the end of the day.

Daniel Phillips

The clouds will continue into Thursday as strong winds from the Gulf will pick up increasing the moisture across Acadiana.

This increase in winds comes from a front that will move through the area late Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday.

A few severe weather ingredients will be in place so we'll have to watch for the potential of some severe storms as the front moves through and and the SPC currently has parts of Acadiana under a slight risk for severe weather.

Daniel Phillips

Damaging winds and a few spin up tornadoes will be the things to watch for as the front comes through Acadiana.

Since it'll be moving at a pretty quick pace the window for severe weather will be fairly short lived, and flooding won't be much of a concern.

The inclement weather should be through the region by Friday commute time and the rest of the weekend looks like it will be very pleasant.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s all weekend with plenty of sunshine.