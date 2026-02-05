Spring-like temperatures arrives this weekend

A beautiful weekend is on the horizon. Thanks to a strong high-pressure system, the forecast is looking clear and perfect for all the Mardi Gras festivities.
Temperatures will gradually rise each day, giving us that lovely spring vibe. Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected through the middle of the month.
Another chilly night is on top in the 40s. Luckily, nowhere near freezing.
Tomorrow, we can expect highs in the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. It’s going to be a fantastic day to soak up the sun!
If you’re heading out to the Krewe De Canailles Parade tomorrow evening, dress comfortably, but you might want to bring a light jacket as the temperatures dip into the upper 50s.
No rain chances are in the forecast until next week! As a coastal low arrives, increasing rain chances.
