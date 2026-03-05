Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spring-like afternoon Friday followed by stormy weather this weekend

1Production Earth Design.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
1Production Earth Design.png
The weather's looking pretty similar for tomorrow, with a mild night ahead in the upper 60s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

If you're near the coast, keep an eye out for some patchy fog!

GRAF Visibility.png

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the low 80s, and while we might see a few light pop-up showers, it'll be higher rain chances coming this weekend.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

It’s been a turbulent week, especially in the Great Plains and Midwest, as they continue to face severe weather through this weekend. The severe weather shifts south into our area Saturday afternoon/evening.

1Production Earth Design.png
5GRAF Long Range.png
6GRAF Long Range.png
7GRAF Long Range.png
8GRAF Long Range.png

The primary risks include damaging winds and potential flooding, with secondary threats of isolated tornadoes or two and large hail.

Storm Threats.png

Much of CENLA is under a slight (2/4) risk for flooding, while a portion of Acadiana is under a marginal (1/4) risk.

WPC Excessive Rainfall3.png

These conditions may evolve over the next day or so. We can expect rainfall amounts up to 2" this weekend with heavy rainfall at times.

3Euro Precip Potential Louisiana.png

While this rain will help ease some of the ongoing drought conditions, it won’t fully cover the rainfall deficits we've been experiencing.

Another severe weather event gears up next Tuesday for the Great Plains.

Stay weather aware!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

