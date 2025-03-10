Spring Has Sprung: Beautiful weather coming up this week

Daniel Phillips

I'll keep it nice and short this Monday morning, mostly because we're starting a stretch of spectacular weather.

After a fairly gray weekend the skies are clearing out to start the week and fresh spring air is moving in to the area.

Highs will be in the low 70s on Monday with a slow increase over the next couple of days until we get to about 80 by the end of the week.

There's plenty of sunshine expected over the next several days, and the clear skies will allow for lows to cool nicely overnight.

Don't expect much change through the rest of the work week as the pattern has really settled down.

It seems like our next chance for showers, unfortunately, will be on Saturday with our next system moving through.

There's a distinct spring like look to the weather pattern the next few weeks so I feel like it's safe to say we've put winter in our rearview mirror.