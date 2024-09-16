Spotty showers popping up in the afternoon

Daniel Phillips

After a busy forecast last week it doesn't look like we'll be getting any significant weather over the next several days.

There's some lingering moisture around the area which will open the door for a few showers in the afternoon to start the week.

Any rain won't last too long or have any major impact on your day unless you're unlucky enough to get caught out in it.

Temperatures are going to stick in the upper 80s through the week and the heat index will likely creep into the low 90s.

Daniel Phillips

There's not much change coming up over the next couple of days, although it may be a little drier toward the end of the week.

We're still waiting on that first major cold front to slide in but that doesn't seem to be on the horizon at this point.

Moisture is going to hang around through the rest of the week and lows will consistently stay in the lower 70s.

So while the major heat of the summer is in our rear view mirror we've still got to wait a little while for fall.