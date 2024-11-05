Spotty showers moving across the area this Election Day

Daniel Phillips

The moisture that has piled in over the last few days will open up the doors for some showers streaming across the area through the day.

Showers will be sporadic through out the day but the rain will be more nuisance than anything else.

If you're heading to the polls today just keep an umbrella with you and check the radar and you'll be able to find gaps in the rain if you don't want to head off into the wet weather.

A few thunderstorms will be possible but the strongest storms will mostly stay out to the west.

Daniel Phillips

Showers will taper off through the day on Wednesday and we'll get a dry day on Thursday.

The forecast then becomes much more unclear for the end of the week because of the activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Rafael formed on Monday and will be a hurricane by the end the of day as it heads toward the Cayman Islands.

Daniel Phillips

There's still a major split on if the storm will stay way to the south and west or if it will get pulled north into the central coast.

Regardless of track weakening is expected due to more hostile conditions in the Gulf of Mexico and with shear present in the western Gulf the impacts will be forced east of the center.

Louisiana is still in the mix for a potential landfall but there's too much uncertainty surrounding the track forecast to say anything with any confidence.

So for now we'll continue to monitor it over the coming days.