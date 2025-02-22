Soaking rain and a few t-storms this evening followed by drier weather next week

An upper-level disturbance, combined with a coastal low-pressure system, is moving into Acadiana, bringing widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may become strong, potentially producing gusty winds and small hail. Once this system moves east, drier conditions are expected for the following week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Acadiana can expect a soggy evening into Sunday, with most areas receiving between 1 to 3 inches of rain, and higher amounts are possible. Heavy rainfall is likely, although flooding is unlikely.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

In terms of timing, scattered showers will continue off and on throughout the night and are expected to end sometime Sunday afternoon.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Chilly temperatures are anticipated tonight, primarily in the 40s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We will experience one more day of cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s before more spring-like weather returns next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.