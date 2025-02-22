Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Soaking rain and a few t-storms this evening followed by drier weather next week

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Posted

An upper-level disturbance, combined with a coastal low-pressure system, is moving into Acadiana, bringing widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may become strong, potentially producing gusty winds and small hail. Once this system moves east, drier conditions are expected for the following week.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Acadiana can expect a soggy evening into Sunday, with most areas receiving between 1 to 3 inches of rain, and higher amounts are possible. Heavy rainfall is likely, although flooding is unlikely.

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png

In terms of timing, scattered showers will continue off and on throughout the night and are expected to end sometime Sunday afternoon.

Extended HRRR FutureCast.png

Chilly temperatures are anticipated tonight, primarily in the 40s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

We will experience one more day of cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s before more spring-like weather returns next week.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.