Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Slow warm up just in time for the official start to Spring

KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 03-18-26
KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 03-18-26
Posted
and last updated

Spring is officially on the way! After a chilly start to the week, we're embracing a warming trend as we head into the weekend. A high-pressure system and upper-level ridge are bringing us dry, sunny afternoons.

Tonight will be our last night in the 40s, you may need a light jacket heading out!

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Tomorrow promises to be even warmer, with highs topping out in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

Looking ahead, the end of March and the start of April are shaping up to be warmer than usual. It looks like spring is here to stay!

CPC Temp 8-14 Outlook.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.