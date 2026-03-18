Slow warm up just in time for the official start to Spring

Spring is officially on the way! After a chilly start to the week, we're embracing a warming trend as we head into the weekend. A high-pressure system and upper-level ridge are bringing us dry, sunny afternoons.

Tonight will be our last night in the 40s, you may need a light jacket heading out!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow promises to be even warmer, with highs topping out in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead, the end of March and the start of April are shaping up to be warmer than usual. It looks like spring is here to stay!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.