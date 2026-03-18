Slow warm up just in time for the official start to Spring

Spring is officially on the way! After a chilly start to the week, we're embracing a warming trend as we head into the weekend. A high-pressure system and upper-level ridge are bringing us dry, sunny afternoons.
Tonight will be our last night in the 40s, you may need a light jacket heading out!
Tomorrow promises to be even warmer, with highs topping out in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine to enjoy.
Looking ahead, the end of March and the start of April are shaping up to be warmer than usual. It looks like spring is here to stay!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.