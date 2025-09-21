Slightly higher rain chances tomorrow and next week, and a look at the tropics

Daily low-end rain chances begin tomorrow.

We're a little over 70 days away from the end of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the latest updates are in! We still have Tropical Storm Gabrielle swirling with sustained winds at 65 mph. It’s likely to strengthen into a hurricane tonight or early tomorrow!

We also have a tropical wave producing disorganized showers and storms. While there’s still a chance for development, the presence of dry air in the area limits it.

