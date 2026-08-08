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Slightly higher rain chances on the way for Acadiana

BREYANNA'S 6PM WEATHER FORCAST KATC 08-08-26
BREYANNA'S 6PM WEATHER FORCAST KATC 08-08-26
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Today’s rainfall has mainly affected the western areas, but we're not done just yet. Expect a few more isolated storms and showers before the day wraps up.

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As for tomorrow, Sunday, anticipate highs in the low 90s and more off-and-on showers and storms during the afternoon.

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Looking ahead to Monday, a weak disturbance will move through our area, bringing with it scattered to widespread showers and storms.

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We're anticipating the highest rainfall amounts on Monday and Tuesday—up to 2 inches.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.