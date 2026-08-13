Sizzling temperatures continue through the weekend; Update on the tropics

Today’s highs reached the upper 90s, and tomorrow is looking pretty similar. Unfortunately, we won’t get much relief from the heat, as rain chances remain below 10% through the weekend.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While Acadiana doesn’t have any heat alerts right now, nearby areas do for tomorrow and much of the weekend.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The heat index could climb to a sweltering 106° on Friday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Here are some tips to stay safe and cool:

- Stay hydrated

- Seek shade or stay indoors, in air-conditioned spaces when possible

- Limit Outdoor Activities to the cooler parts of the day—early morning or late evening

And of course, nothing beats the heat like a delicious ice cream treat!

The weekend is shaping up to be similar, so it’s a perfect time for pool days and splash pads!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

There are two tropical systems in the Pacific: Tropical Storm Lala and Tropical Storm Hernan. Hernan is not expected to impact land; instead, it will remain over open waters and gradually weaken due to strong westerly wind shear. Lala is a different story!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Lala is currently situated about 655 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The forecast track shows Lala strengthening to a low-end Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Big Island.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Also, a Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Big Island. Depending on its movement, it may veer further north or south.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Heavy rainfall is likely—potentially 10 inches or more—which could lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides. Plus, large and dangerous waves are anticipated. Tropical Storm Watches may be issued for the smaller islands later today or tomorrow.

Late this weekend, Lala may slightly weaken due to some dry air, but once it's away from the Hawaiian Islands, Lala is back to a Category 1 hurricane.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.