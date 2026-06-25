Sizzling summer heat is here to stay; Changes to the forecast are on the horizon

The weather has been surprisingly quiet lately, and honestly, no complaints here! What's even quieter? The Gulf and Atlantic—no tropical development expected.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A wave of Saharan dust is headed our way early Monday. This means some stunning sunsets, but do be cautious if you are sensitive to poor air quality. On a positive note, this dust helps keep tropical activity at bay!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The rain is forecasted to make a comeback in the middle of next week. The upper-level ridge will start to break down this weekend, allowing Gulf moisture to steep in. Expect scattered showers and storms ahead.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Let's talk about summer heat! We’re locked into the 90s through July. The rain coming next week might provide a bit of relief, but that humidity is going to linger! Perfect weather for a pool day tomorrow—just remember to slather on that sunscreen and stay hydrated. The heat indices will be soaring between 100° and 105°!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.