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Sizzling summer heat is here to stay; Changes to the forecast are on the horizon

Breyanna's Full Weather Forecast - 10PM 06/25/2026
Breyanna's Full Weather Forecast - 10PM 06/25/2026
Rob's Full Weather Forecast - 6PM 06/25/26
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The weather has been surprisingly quiet lately, and honestly, no complaints here! What's even quieter? The Gulf and Atlantic—no tropical development expected.

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A wave of Saharan dust is headed our way early Monday. This means some stunning sunsets, but do be cautious if you are sensitive to poor air quality. On a positive note, this dust helps keep tropical activity at bay!

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The rain is forecasted to make a comeback in the middle of next week. The upper-level ridge will start to break down this weekend, allowing Gulf moisture to steep in. Expect scattered showers and storms ahead.

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Let's talk about summer heat! We’re locked into the 90s through July. The rain coming next week might provide a bit of relief, but that humidity is going to linger! Perfect weather for a pool day tomorrow—just remember to slather on that sunscreen and stay hydrated. The heat indices will be soaring between 100° and 105°!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.