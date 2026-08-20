Sizzling Summer heat continues to rise through the weekend

It’s starting to feel like a broken record, but we’re facing nearly a week of oppressive heat across the country!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The upper-level ridge is keeping rain away, and unfortunately, it looks like we won’t see any beneficial rainfall for the rest of the month.

Currently, a Heat Advisory is in effect through this evening for Acadiana, with heat indices soaring up to 111°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s under plenty of sunshine.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As I always say, stay cool and hydrated! Check in on your friends and family, and remember to take breaks if you have to be outside. Let’s look out for each other during this heat wave!

Don't rely on the rain to cool us down anytime soon! Acadiana may have a meager quarter-inch of rain over the next week. Meanwhile, there's a more significant chance of rainfall in the Gulf, with totals between 3-5".

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Due to the prolonged dry spell, the drought has made a return across our state. Much of Acadiana is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, while areas closer to the coast are facing moderate drought.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Not to mention, several parishes, including Jeff Davis, Acadia, and Allen, are now under Burn Bans.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.