Sizzling Summer heat continues through the weekend

It looks like we’re in for a quiet, hot weekend ahead! Today's highs are expected to top out in the low 90s, with heat indices soaring up to 107°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

So, whether you're planning to take a refreshing dip in the pool or fire up the grill for a BBQ, make sure to stay hydrated and enjoy the fun!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A high-pressure system is keeping us mostly dry, though we might see a shower or two this afternoon.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Not to mention, there's a plume of Saharan Dust in the area, which means hazy skies and reduced air quality, so take it easy if you're outdoors.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

In the Northeastern Gulf, we’re keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that’s expected to form this weekend. This system will likely bring storms to the southeast. While there’s a chance it might develop a bit as it drifts east, it’s likely to weaken soon after.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

There's a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic, but it seems unlikely to develop due to unfavorable conditions.

Good news for us here in Louisiana—no tropical development is expected on our end!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.