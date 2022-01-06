Showers Possible This Morning

A cold front will push through the area late this morning into the afternoon. A few showers may accompany the front, but no severe weather nor any heavy rain is expected. As cooler air pushes in behind the front, temperatures later today will start dropping.

KATC Today's Forecast

Expect mostly cloudy skies for during the morning, temperatures getting into the mid 60s before the front pushes in. After noon, temperatures will fall back into the 50s with skies clearing. High pressure will move in tonight allowing for temperatures to drop back into the mid 30s.

KATC Next Three Days

Into Friday, sunny skies will return, but temperatures will stay chilly. Highs will only reach the mid 50s for highs. Looking into the weekend, temperatures will start warming again, as low pressure lifts the front back north of the area. Rains will start picking up into Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible, and the unsettled weather will stick around through Sunday. Severe weather chances this weekend look pretty low right now, but a few with gusty winds are possible.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Quiet weather returns early next week with sunny skies and cooler temperatures.