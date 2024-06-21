Showers popping up Friday but the rest of the weekend looks quiet

A fairly quiet forecast on the way this weekend with drier air finally moving into the area.

Before we get there, however, we still have one day of unsettled weather with scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon.

Showers could be heavy at times but should stay relatively short lived.

Heat will be the bigger issue this weekend with temperatures expected to be in the mid 90s by Saturday afternoon.

Acadiana should stay just below Heat Advisory criteria but the heat index will still sit between about 100 and 105 through the weekend.

Moisture will return by the middle of next week which is when we'll see showers popping back up across the region as a front stalls out on top of us next week.

Another tropical wave is moving into the Bay of Campeche but this isn't expected to have any impacts on the region.