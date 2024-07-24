Showers persist across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

The monsoonal weather will continue uninterrupted on Wednesday which means more wet weather across Acadiana.

Showers will be on an off through the day with the occasional thunderstorm, although we're not expecting any severe weather.

Our biggest concern will be monitoring for some flash flooding during the heaviest rain, particularly in southwest Louisiana where showers will be the heaviest.

As moisture continues to linger through the week there's not much of a break expected from the rain over the next few days.

The rain is keeping temperatures lower than average and highs will remain in the low to mid 80s over the next few days.

There does seem to be a break in the pattern starting over the weekend when the showers, while still present, will become a bit more scattered.

As next week starts we'll be back to our regularly scheduled summer programming.