Showers moving in tonight as weather pattern flips

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will be streaming in through the day as the weather pattern does a complete flip from where it was for the first half of the week.

Temperatures, despite the clouds, will be a little warmer getting into the upper 60s by the late afternoon.

This slight warm up will be short lived with a cold front moving through late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

Showers and storms will start to pick up in the afternoon with scattered rain moving across areas north of Highway 190 during the evening commute.

Rainfall will then slide south through the night with heavy rain and some thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours, and clearing out of the area around dawn on Thursday.

Once the front passes temperatures will start to drop and Thursday looks like one of those days where we hit our high pretty early and will cool through the remainder of the day.

Clouds won't start to clear out until Friday and will quickly start to return to the area by the start of the weekend.

The weekend forecast is a little less clear, as another front is expected but this time looks like it will stall over Acadiana, ushering in a very unsettled stretch of weather.

Showers seem likely starting Sunday and continuing on and off for several days which could lead to some localized flooding, so that will be the thing to monitor over the next few days.