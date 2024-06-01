Showers expected to fire back up again Saturday afternoon

We're not through with the soaking showers just yet with more rain expected again Saturday afternoon.

The pattern has changed very little from the last few days and that means rain will begin to fire up after lunch and continue into the evening.

At times we will see heavy showers which could produce some minor flooding and thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Severe chances are pretty low but it wouldn't be out of the question for an isolated storm or two to push severe criteria by getting wind gusts in the 60 mph range.

Highs will be in the upper 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds to start the day before the clouds take over.

Any showers should be ending by the evening and we'll get another break overnight before we pick the same pattern back up again for Sunday.

At this point it will be nice to have a string of dry days and it looks like we'll get that chance this upcoming work week.

Most days next week will see highs in the 90s with low rain chances.