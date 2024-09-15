Showers are possible in Acadiana tomorrow, but not for the rest of the week

Tomorrow will have the highest chance of rain (40%) as a weak upper-level trough moves in. Not the entire Acadiana area will experience rainfall. Once it moves out, expect drier and sunnier conditions for the rest of the week.
Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s tomorrow with continued humid conditions.
In the tropics, we have PTC 8, formerly known as Invest 95L, which is forecasted to become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. PTC 8 is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and high surf. Multiple tropical storm warnings are in effect for North and South Carolina.
