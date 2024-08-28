Showers and storms return to Acadiana for the rest of the week

Showers and storms are returning to Acadiana on Wednesday as moisture surges into the area.

It's noticeably stickier out and despite the bump in rain chances heat index values will push to about 106 by the afternoon.

Storms will begin to fire up in the middle of the day and continue, scattered, through the evening.

Rain totals will likely sit between a quarter and half inch, with the occasional storms producing some very heavy rain.

Neither flooding, nor severe weather is expected to be a major issue although flare up are certainly possible.

The higher rain chances will continue through the rest of this week and the weekend and while no single day will be a washout, cumulatively it will be a wet stretch of weather.

Tropics remain mostly quiet despite an area in the Atlantic the NHC is giving a 20% chance for development.

Even still models aren't producing anything in the Gulf for the next week, so while we'll continue to watch there's nothing imminent on the horizon.