Showers and storms remain in the forecast through the weekend

Showers and storms will be popping up again Friday afternoon as we continue to deal with some very unsettled weather.

Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 80s through the afternoon, and lows overnight in the mid 70s.

There's an outside chance that we could once again see a few storms become severe through the afternoon.

Wind and hail remain the primary threats with those storms, but regardless of warnings be prepared for frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

A quick break overnight will eventually give way again to another round of storms on Saturday and Sunday, although they should be a little more scattered on Sunday.

After the weekend concludes summer weather comes roaring back with consistent sunshine and lower 90s through next week.