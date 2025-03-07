Showers and storms move through on Saturday

After a stretch of beautiful weather Acadiana will see a return of clouds, showers, and storms just in time for the weekend.

Southerly winds will be pick up through the day on Friday which will cause cloud cover to build up through the day and temperatures to warm significantly.

While we'll see less and less sunshine the highs are expected to get into the upper 70s, and with clouds lingering overnight the lows will only get down into the low 60s.

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms will fire up through the day on Saturday along a warm front that will be pushing north through the morning.

There's a Marginal Risk for some severe weather as storms could produce both hail and damaging winds.

The tornado risk is a little lower but still present so be mindful as you go about town Saturday about the weather around you.

A cold front will finally push through early Sunday morning which will drop temperatures and clear out the clouds on Sunday, and nice weather should linger into early next week.

Remember those clocks move forward Saturday night which will make this the shortest weekend of the year.