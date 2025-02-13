Sharp drop in temperatures with next storm system coming into view

Daniel Phillips

What a difference a day makes.

After temperatures have averaged 15-20 degrees above average over the last week, it comes as quite a shock to step outside this morning.

Temperatures are running about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday and highs will remain in the upper 50s through the afternoon.

Some clouds from yesterday's showers remain in place early Thursday but we'll steadily get sunnier through the day.

Daniel Phillips

The sunshine will be short lived with clouds returning on Friday, and temperatures warming up as well.

Highs on Friday will be back in the mid 60s Friday and even return to the 80s by Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will surge back into the area tomorrow and we'll get a scattering of a few showers again on Friday afternoon.

The main round of weather though will arrive on Saturday.

Daniel Phillips

Conditions on Saturday will be favorable for another round of severe weather as a front is expected to move through the region.

Storms on Saturday will arrive in a few different waves with discreet cells moving through ahead of the front.

Those isolated cells will be capable of producing tornadoes, and in central Louisiana and Mississippi we may even see a few long track tornadoes.

While those storms will be isolated they'll need to be monitored very closely so you'll want to stay weather aware.

As the sun goes down Saturday we'll see less isolated storms and the threat will switch to a long line of strong storms along the front.

These will arrive late Saturday night and while a few spin up tornadoes will be possible along the boundary, strong damaging wind will remain the bigger issue.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures are expected to take another sharp drop behind the front and Sunday night could see a return of conditions that would lead to a light freeze.

Pipes will be fine but tender vegetation will need to be covered, and it may be a good idea to wait a little longer to cut back that dead growth from last month.

More showers are on the way for next week but those should be over before the weekend arrives.