It's been a windy Saturday, prompting a wind advisory for all of Acadiana until 6 PM.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Acadiana is currently under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for scattered severe storms. The main threats include damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail. Storms are expected to begin after 7 PM and will move out of the eastern parishes around midnight.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.