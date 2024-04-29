Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Strong storms expected to move through Monday morning

Daniel Phillips

The work week is getting off to a stormy start with a slow moving front creeping across the area Monday morning.

There's been a line of robust showers and storms already just west and north of Acadiana and the weather will be worth monitoring through lunch time.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the area until 9:00 a.m. as conditions are ripe to see storms reach severe criteria.

Wind and hail seem to be the dominant threat this morning, but isolated spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Heavy showers have been produced to our west which is leading to some flash flooding, although by the time the front makes it to our area it'll be moving a little faster so that should help alleviate flooding concerns.

Daniel Phillips

Regardless we're likely still looking at a couple inches of rain arriving fairly quickly, this could lead to some street flooding during Monday's commute so give yourself plenty of time to get to work.

Conditions will slowly improve through the day as the bulk of the storms should be moving out of the area by lunch.

Skies will slowly clear later Monday evening, but not for long as clouds return overnight.

The majority of the week will be slightly unsettled with pop up rain chances persisting through the rest of the week, courtesy of a warm, muggy air mass parking itself over us for the next several days.

Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s all week, and as we get into the first full week of May it looks like a consistent round of 90 degrees.

Starting to get the feeling that summer may be here.