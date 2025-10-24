Severe threat increase tomorrow

It'll be an active weekend with a threat for severe weather and heavy rain!

Timeline: The timeline is not exact, just a rough estimate. The rain moves in around 9 AM for western parishes, tapering off by about 2 PM. Hit or miss showers continue throughout the afternoon.

As we move into Sunday, a line of storms, brought in by a cold front, will start affecting western parishes around 1 AM and push through the rest of Acadiana after daybreak. Expect a few lingering showers, but most of the day should be dry after the storms.

Severe Weather Risk: All of Acadiana is under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.

This means we could see damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail. If you have Halloween and fall decorations outside, be sure to secure them!

Rainfall and Flooding: We’re looking at widespread rainfall, with total amounts expected to range from 1 to 4 inches, and some areas may receive up to 6 inches.

Although we’re not currently under a flood watch, many areas in Texas are.

Plan Ahead: With early Halloween plans and various events happening this weekend, it’s essential to stay informed. Be sure to have your weather alerts turned on.

