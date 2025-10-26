Severe storms possible tonight, followed by drier conditions to end the weekend

Hurricane Melissa has been upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and is currently just 130 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. This marks Melissa as the 5th named hurricane and the 15th named storm of this Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Melissa is likely to rapidly intensify over the next 24-48 hours, potentially reaching a powerful Category 5 hurricane before making direct landfall in Jamaica early Tuesday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Currently, it is moving slowly westward, raising concerns for the surrounding areas in the Caribbean.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Jamaica is under a Hurricane Warning, while Eastern Cuba has been placed under a Hurricane Watch. The southern part of Haiti also remains under a Hurricane Watch along with a Tropical Storm Warning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Melissa poses significant threats including catastrophic rainfall, hurricane-force winds, dangerous storm surges, and the risk of landslides.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.