Severe storms possible night, but pleasant weather returns Sunday

No major changes with the severe weather threat later, with much of Louisiana still under a slight (2/5) risk.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The main concerns are damaging winds and the potential for a brief spin-up tornado or two.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A tornado watch is currently in effect for Eastern Texas and Northwest Louisiana until 9 PM, and it's likely to extend eastward as the night continues.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

It's been a gusty day with gusts reaching up to 25 mph, and as the storms approach tonight, some areas may gust near 50 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Here’s the timing for the storms:

- Jeff Davis, Allen, Evangeline: 9 to 10 PM

- St. Landry, Vermilion, Acadia, Lafayette: 10-11 PM

- Iberia, St. Martin: 11 PM to 12 AM

- St. Mary Parish: exiting around 2 AM

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As the storms pass, we can expect drier air to move in, bringing a mix of sun and clouds late Sunday morning into the afternoon.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC has issued a marginal (1/4) risk for flash flooding, with most areas set to receive between half an inch and 2 inches of rain.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.