Severe storms possible night, but pleasant weather returns Sunday

No major changes with the severe weather threat later, with much of Louisiana still under a slight (2/5) risk.
The main concerns are damaging winds and the potential for a brief spin-up tornado or two.
A tornado watch is currently in effect for Eastern Texas and Northwest Louisiana until 9 PM, and it's likely to extend eastward as the night continues.
It's been a gusty day with gusts reaching up to 25 mph, and as the storms approach tonight, some areas may gust near 50 mph.
Here’s the timing for the storms:
- Jeff Davis, Allen, Evangeline: 9 to 10 PM
- St. Landry, Vermilion, Acadia, Lafayette: 10-11 PM
- Iberia, St. Martin: 11 PM to 12 AM
- St. Mary Parish: exiting around 2 AM
As the storms pass, we can expect drier air to move in, bringing a mix of sun and clouds late Sunday morning into the afternoon.
The WPC has issued a marginal (1/4) risk for flash flooding, with most areas set to receive between half an inch and 2 inches of rain.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
