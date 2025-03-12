Multiple days of severe storms possible this week as we head into the weekend

The spring severe weather season is upon us, with multiple systems moving through the southern region. Tonight, most of the severe weather is expected to stay north of Acadiana. Late Friday into Saturday, Acadiana will be under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms. Windy conditions are likely, along with a few afternoon showers and storms.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The threat level increases on Saturday, as Acadiana will face a slight risk (2 out of 5) to an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for scattered to numerous severe storms. Primary threats include damaging wind gusts and a isolated tornado. The greatest threat of severe storms will be in the orange zone, which covers most of Mississippi and Alabama this weekend. Acadiana can expect scattered to widespread showers and storms; however, due to their quick-moving nature, rainfall amounts are expected to remain low.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

