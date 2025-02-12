Severe storms expected this afternoon, with another storm following on Saturday

A strong upper-level trough moves into the area this afternoon and evening. Acadiana is currently under a slight risk (2/5) for scattered severe thunderstorms. A higher chance for severe weather remains for Mississippi and Alabama. The storms are expected to arrive after 2 PM for our western parishes and will continue through 9 PM as they exit St. Mary Parish.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The main threats include damaging straight-line winds and the possibility of tornadoes. Hail and flash flooding can't be ruled out.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Acadiana now until 8 PM. Take shelter if a warning is issued in your area.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A Flood Watch is in effect for Allen and Evangeline parishes until 6 PM, with expected rainfall amounts between 2-3 inches, and higher amounts possible, exceeding 4 inches.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Luckily, the weather remains calm for Thursday and Valentine's Day on Friday before another robust system moves in Saturday. Most of Acadiana is covered under a slight (2/5) for scattered severe storms. There is an enhanced (3/5) risk for Central Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama that can move farther south. Although we're still a few days away from the event, we can expect more details as we approach Saturday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

