Scattered showers tonight followed by a cold front leads to windy Monday

Starting after midnight, a Wind Advisory goes into effect as we brace for windy conditions. A cold front is on its way, bringing scattered showers along with it.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect north winds up to 25 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Make sure to secure any loose items outside—like trash cans or any holiday decorations you might still have out!

Also, a Gale Watch Warning will be in effect at midnight for our coastal waters, stretching from Cameron to Intracoastal City.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.