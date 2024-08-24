Scattered showers start to return to Acadiana through the work week

It's been a very dry, very quiet first half of the weekend and doesn't look like there will be much change for Sunday.

Moisture continues to increase across the board and this may result in a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

Models have backed off the rain chances a little for Sunday, and even early parts of next week.

I would expect the daytime heat to spark up a few showers and an occasional thunderstorm or two would certainly be possible.

Highs will sit in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon with a heat index around 100.

Tropical moisture will surge into the Gulf of Mexico through the week, and while it doesn't look like it will organize it will bump our rain chances up as we go through the week.

Look for more scattered showers starting in the middle of the week and lasting until next weekend.

No washouts expected but a daily scattering of showers, which we need at this point.