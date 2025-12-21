Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scattered showers expected tomorrow; Unseasonably temperatures continue

What a beautiful day—it reached the mid-70s, about 10° warmer than yesterday! This morning started off in the low 40s, and thankfully, we won't be seeing those chilly temps again for a while. The warm weather is here to stay.

This morning brought some patchy fog, but tonight we can expect denser fog, so be cautious if you're out and about. A dense fog advisory is likely to be issued.

A warm and moist airmass overhead in combination with a weak surface low will increase showers throughout Acadiana tomorrow. Prepare for a gloomy and drizzly Sunday. The GRAF is finally on board with keeping rainfall amounts near 0.10". A few isolated areas can receive slightly higher than that.

Luckily, no severe weather is expected. A few light showers will linger into Monday but should taper off later in the day.

After that, we can look forward to an upper-level ridge bringing unseasonably warm weather for the Christmas holiday. Expect highs soaring 10° to 15° above our normal of 64°.

