Saturday Update: Invest 98L forms and the summer heat wave continues in the south!

Expect little to no changes in temperatures tomorrow as a strong high-pressure system continues to dominate Louisiana's weather, bringing dry and hot conditions through the end of the weekend. Tomorrow's highs will range from the mid to upper 90s. While no heat advisory is in effect, heat indices will be near 104°F.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Invest 98L is continuing to move through the Atlantic, with the chances for formation now increased to 90% over the next several days. The environmental conditions are favorable for the system to gain strength as it travels across the northern Caribbean. It is highly likely that a tropical depression will form early next week, if not later.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.