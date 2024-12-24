Storms starting Christmas Day with most severe risk arriving Thursday

Weather wise, thankfully Christmas Eve-Evening is relatively calm as the main line of storms approaches from North-West Louisiana. It's getting a little breezy with low chances of some sprinkles here and there before midnight.

Lows are warmer yet again tonight, expect it to only drop to the upper 50s for our lows tonight, we might even stay in the lower 60s. Tomorrow will warm up as well outside of periods of time the rain may cool an area a bit, with high's looking to be near 70. That cold air definitely did not stick around to make it feel like Christmas, sadly.

KATC Weather

Tonight I will also be tracking Santa's Journey across the globe for your little ones! I'll send out a special message that it's time to get to bed at the 10 pm show for those watching.

NORAD Santa Tracker

Overnight and into tomorrow morning however, showers will enter into Louisiana, bringing with it a low risk for some isolated Thunderstorms.

Models are split currently on exactly which areas will see these showers. This thankfully won't be all day wash outs and is not expected to cause flooding, however, gusty winds at time are possible. It is a good idea to have a way to receive warnings through the overnight, in the event any of these storms tap into a favorable environment to cause any potential damage.

KATC Weather

Thursday will see higher chances for severe weather. Acadiana is between a level 1 and 2 risk out of 5. So you will need to be weather aware post-holiday. It is also possible that this gets upgraded as it is dependent on factors not yet determined by models. We will be tracking these storms closely and keep you updated on the latest. Download the KATC Weather App to stay up-to-date!

KATC Weather

KATC Weather

KATC Weather

KATC Weather

I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas that is safe and storm damage free. It's been a privilege to create your holiday forecast.