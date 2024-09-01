Record-breaking rain totals as the wet pattern continues!

Lafayette experienced a record-breaking 1.15 inches of rain today, surpassing the previous record of 1.02 inches set back in 1927. Additionally, New Iberia received 0.86 inches of rain, breaking the old record of 0.68 inches dating back to 1952.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A low-pressure system is still stationary off the coast of Louisiana, causing heavy rainfall in Texas and Louisiana over the Labor Day weekend. Tropical moisture levels are high, leading to higher rain chances. Acadiana may experience additional rainfall of up to 7 inches.

The National Hurricane Center highlighted the low pressure in the Gulf for tropical development. It is expected to only bring showers and thunderstorms along the Texas and Louisiana coast, with a risk of flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Another tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles is causing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. There is a possibility of a tropical depression forming next week. Finally, a third disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic is unlikely to develop.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.