Rainy start to Summer and Father's Day; Drier conditions return to the forecast

What a rainy start to the summer season and Father's Day!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Over the past 24 hours, Jeff Davis has seen nearly 12 inches of rain, while Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes have also experienced significant downpours, with up to 5 inches recorded in Lafayette and around 7 inches in St. Martin.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

These heavy rainfall amounts have led to multiple flash flood warnings and reports across the area. In Jeff Davis, several homes have been flooded.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

In St. Martin, we've seen stalled vehicles and impassable roads reported in Cecilia. To top it off, water even entered the St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

I know we’re all feeling a bit weary of this rain, but there’s a silver lining! This week, we can expect drier conditions.

As rain chances decrease, the heat risk increases this week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rain chances are only up to 20% this week for afternoon showers and storms. With an upper-level ridge building, temperatures are expected to soar into the low 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Stay safe by hydrating regularly and taking plenty of breaks.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.