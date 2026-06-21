Rainy start to Summer and Father's Day; Drier conditions return to the forecast

What a rainy start to the summer season and Father's Day!
Over the past 24 hours, Jeff Davis has seen nearly 12 inches of rain, while Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes have also experienced significant downpours, with up to 5 inches recorded in Lafayette and around 7 inches in St. Martin.
These heavy rainfall amounts have led to multiple flash flood warnings and reports across the area. In Jeff Davis, several homes have been flooded.
In St. Martin, we've seen stalled vehicles and impassable roads reported in Cecilia. To top it off, water even entered the St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge.
I know we’re all feeling a bit weary of this rain, but there’s a silver lining! This week, we can expect drier conditions.
As rain chances decrease, the heat risk increases this week.
Rain chances are only up to 20% this week for afternoon showers and storms. With an upper-level ridge building, temperatures are expected to soar into the low 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.
Stay safe by hydrating regularly and taking plenty of breaks.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.