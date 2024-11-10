Watch Now
Rainy night but drier conditions by Sunday evening

A Flood Watch is in effect until 3 AM tonight, covering the parishes of Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, and Upper St. Martin. Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding.

Rain and storms are expected to continue into the early hours of Sunday, but they will not persist throughout the day. On Wednesday, rain chances will be around 20%, as a cold front moves in, bringing showers, cooler temperatures, and drier conditions by the end of the week.

Veterans Day, this Monday, is anticipated to be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tropical Storm Rafael remains in the central Gulf, but dry air and strong wind shear are weakening the system. It will continue to drift southward.

