Rainy end to the weekend; Cooler and drier air filters in next week

Scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon and evening, becoming widespread as a cold front moves in tonight. There's a small risk of gusty winds and localized flooding, which the SPC has highlighted majority of Acadiana under a marginal (1/5) risk.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Timing-wise, expect showers and storms to stick around into the night, clearing out by Sunday morning. We might see a few lingering showers along the coast throughout Sunday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC has placed most of our state under a marginal (1/4) risk for flash flooding.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rainfall amounts could range from 0.25" to 3", with some areas possibly receiving up to 4". These storms may bring heavy rain and/or training thunderstorms, leading to localized street flooding.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

On the bright side, behind the front, we’ll have breezy winds and cooler temperatures to wrap up the first weekend of April. At least we can look forward to a dry Monday and Tuesday before more upper-level disturbances move in.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

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See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.