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Rainy days ahead with an elevated flood risk through Tuesday

BREYANNA'S 6PM WEATHER FORECSAT KATC 07-11-26
BREYANNA'S 6PM WEATHER FORECSAT KATC 07-11-26
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It’s been an eventful day across the state with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. A cluster of thunderstorms prompted a Flash Flood Warning in Iberia Parish, where some areas had up to 5 inches of rain. St. Mary Parish isn’t far behind, with isolated spots having about 4 inches! The rest of Acadiana had up to 2 inches so far. We're entering a brief wet period for a few days.

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It'll be an elevated flood threat each day through Tuesday, with the greatest threat Monday. Acadiana is under a slight (2/5) risk for heavy rain. Keep your eyes peeled for any watches or warnings that may be issued.

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We still expect up to 4" of rain through early Tuesday afternoon, with localized amounts reaching 6 inches. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected throughout the morning and afternoon, and some storms may deliver 2-3 inches of rain per hour.

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While we aren’t anticipating severe weather for Acadiana, a marginal (1/5) risk for damaging wind gusts has shifted a bit further south into Central Louisiana for tomorrow.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.