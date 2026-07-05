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Rain, thunderstorms, and Summer heat continue this week

BREYANNA'S 5:30PM WEATHER FORECAST KATC 07-05-26
BREYANNA'S 5:30PM WEATHER FORECAST KATC 07-05-26
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Hope everyone enjoyed a fantastic Independence Day! Despite the rain and storms, it didn’t dampen your celebrations!

Looking ahead, the forecast shows that we’re still set for more rain and thunderstorms this week.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

The WPC shows we'll see about 1-3 inches in Acadiana over the next seven days. While we don’t expect any severe storms, northern Louisiana is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe strong wind gusts tomorrow.

WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png

As for the temperatures, expect highs in the upper 80s, but with the heat index, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png
ICAST Heat Index Daniel.png

We're still lucky to be "cooler" compared to much of the country!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.