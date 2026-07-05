Rain, thunderstorms, and Summer heat continue this week

Hope everyone enjoyed a fantastic Independence Day! Despite the rain and storms, it didn’t dampen your celebrations!

Looking ahead, the forecast shows that we’re still set for more rain and thunderstorms this week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC shows we'll see about 1-3 inches in Acadiana over the next seven days. While we don’t expect any severe storms, northern Louisiana is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe strong wind gusts tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As for the temperatures, expect highs in the upper 80s, but with the heat index, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We're still lucky to be "cooler" compared to much of the country!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.