Rain tapers off tonight, but showers return through Saturday

It's been raining off and on since yesterday as a coastal low drifts east. We’ve seen some heavy downpours, with most of southern Louisiana receiving between 1 and 5 inches of rain, and some areas even exceeding 6 inches!

A flash flood warning was issued earlier but has now expired. While we’ll catch a break tonight, scattered showers will return Friday and Saturday.

We've received reports from Lafayette and St. Martin parishes, where the Vermilion River has reached minor flood stage, and a mesonet station in Cade recorded just over 5 inches of rain!

The good news? A cold front is making its way in late Saturday to clear the skies, giving us some much-needed sunshine mixed with clouds!

