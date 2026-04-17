Rain relief on the way for Acadiana this weekend

The weekend is upon us, and it looks like we’re in for a decent rainfall on Saturday night! Most of Acadiana is under a marginal (1/4) risk for flooding, with heavy rain at times—especially on those roadways.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rainfall could reach anywhere from a tenth of an inch up to almost 2" in some areas. While we don’t expect severe weather, some rumbles of thunder are possible.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

For timing, most of Saturday will be dry, with just a few isolated showers popping up in the afternoon. The main event kicks in after 6 PM for those in the west, moving out of the eastern areas by 10 AM Sunday. Expect some on-and-off rain throughout the night.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As for Sunday, it’s looking mainly dry and cool, with some windy conditions. We’ll start the day in the upper 40s to low 50s, and highs will be slightly below average in the low 70s. That sounds perfect to me!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

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See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.