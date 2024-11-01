Rain and clouds on this Friday, but drier conditions expected for the weekend

Today, showers and thunderstorms are expected as a stalled weather boundary remains over the state. Fortunately, this boundary will lift to the north, allowing for upper-level ridging to take place this weekend, which will dry things out for Saturday and Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Daylight saving time ends Sunday!

The latest drought monitor is out!

In the tropics, there are two tropical systems in the Caribbean. The disturbance marked in yellow is an area of low pressure near Puerto Rico, generating showers and thunderstorms over the Greater Antilles. Slow development of this system is possible. The other system, highlighted in red, has been slow to develop this week; however, it is now likely to form into a tropical depression by the end of the weekend or early next week.