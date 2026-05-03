Quiet weather days are ahead before it turns active later in the week

As we enjoy this peaceful weather for a few more days, it's forecasted to become active and possibly severe. An approaching cold front on Wednesday night brings higher rain chances.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The SPC has placed us under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. The main concerns will be damaging winds and large hail, with a lower risk for tornadoes. We’ll definitely have a clearer picture as we get closer to mid-week, so stay tuned!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

In terms of rainfall, we could see up to 2 inches, with localized areas possibly receiving as much as 3 inches or higher. Expect the rain to begin rolling in during the evening and nighttime hours.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Even after the cold front passes, scattered showers will linger into the Mother's Day weekend.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

On a brighter note, temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight, with lows in the low 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow's forecast looks great too, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s and mostly sunny skies!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.