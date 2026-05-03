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Quiet weather days are ahead before it turns active later in the week

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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As we enjoy this peaceful weather for a few more days, it's forecasted to become active and possibly severe. An approaching cold front on Wednesday night brings higher rain chances.

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The SPC has placed us under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. The main concerns will be damaging winds and large hail, with a lower risk for tornadoes. We’ll definitely have a clearer picture as we get closer to mid-week, so stay tuned!

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In terms of rainfall, we could see up to 2 inches, with localized areas possibly receiving as much as 3 inches or higher. Expect the rain to begin rolling in during the evening and nighttime hours.

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Even after the cold front passes, scattered showers will linger into the Mother's Day weekend.

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On a brighter note, temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight, with lows in the low 50s.

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Tomorrow's forecast looks great too, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s and mostly sunny skies!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.