Quiet weather ahead of our next cold front

Daniel Phillips

A wet weekend across Acadiana has come to an end and we'll take a few days to dry out before our next front swings through the area.

Warm conditions will continue with partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday as highs remain well above average sitting in the low to mid 80s.

There's a little bit of relief overnight with lows down in the low to mid 60s which is a little closer to what you'd expect this time of year.

The next round of active weather is expected to swing through on Wednesday as a front pushes across the area.

Showers and storms will get started in morning as the front moves in and we may have a slim chance for some severe weather.

Once the storms come to an end Wednesday evening we'll finally see a drop in temperatures which will be closer to average.

Highs will be in the 70s going into the weekend and lows will drop down into the 50s.