Quiet stretch of weather in Acadiana

We're in for a quiet stretch of weather ahead, with an upper-level ridge keeping us dry and hot through Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we move into next week, prepare for a shift in the weather. An influx of moisture will begin to filter in, bringing increased humidity and dew points rising into the 60s and 70s.

With this change, rain chances will return to Acadiana, and over the next week, we could see anywhere from half an inch to two inches of rainfall, with the possibility of even higher amounts.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.